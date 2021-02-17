Stocks trim back gains, as investors wait for stimulus

Stocks were moving slightly lower in early trading Wednesday, as investors digested data that showed that showed the U.S. economy is in need of stimulus. Energy prices were steady after rising sharply the day before, due to the frigid weather that's impacted much of the U.S.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.3% as of 10 a.m. Eastern, dragged down by technology and consumer discretionary companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down less than 0.1% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 0.7%.

Two stocks in the Dow that were helping the index were Verizon Communications and Chevron. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway investment company announced it made significant new investments in those companies, pushing the stocks up 3% each in early trading.