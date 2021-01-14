Stocks tick up, despite dismal data, ahead of Biden speech

Such discouraging numbers could be fodder for critics of the stock market, who say prices have soared too high and look too expensive. But several analysts said they expect investors to continue to focus on hopes for a brighter future as temperatures warm and more people get vaccines.

“Further, a bleaker than expected jobs report translates into a greater likelihood for a full-throated stimulus package, which perversely acts as a tailwind for the market,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade Financial.

Stocks of companies that would benefit in particular from a healthier, reopening economy were leading the way.

Smaller companies were jumping more than the rest of the market, as they often do when investors are upgrading their expectations for the economy. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks rose 1.3%, continuing its much better performance than the big stocks in the S&P 500 so far this year.

Travel-related companies were also clawing back some of their steep losses from last year, including airlines and cruise-ship operators.