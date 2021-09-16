Stocks start mixed as retail sales jump helps some sectors

Stocks were off to a mixed start on Wall Street Thursday as gains for retailers are offset by drops in technology and materials companies. The S&P 500 was bouncing between small gains and losses in the first few minutes of trading. A surprise jump in retail sales last month helped push several store chains higher including Gap and Bath & Body Works, which were among the biggest gainers in the S&P 500. Bond yields also rose following the report, pushing the yield on the 10-year Treasury note up to 1.34% from 1.30% a day earlier. Energy prices slipped.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Shares were higher in Europe on Thursday after a mixed day of trading in Asia, where most major benchmarks declined.

Germany's DAX picked up 0.6% to 15,713.53, while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.8% to 6,633.67. In London, the FTSE 100 advanced 0.5% to 7,048.93.

U.S. futures were little changed, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.31%.

Hong Kong and Shanghai dropped amid disappointing economic data for August.

China reported late Wednesday that its retail sales grew an anemic 2.5% in August, down from 8.5% in July, while factory output slowed to 5.3% from 6.4% the month before.