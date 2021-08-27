Stocks start higher on Wall Street, holding weekly gains

Any indications of when the bank will start scaling back on asset purchases will be closely watched. So will any signs of concern about the coronavirus delta variant, which could signal a cautiousness toward tapering, analysts said.

Several Fed officials have suggested that the easing will take place sooner rather than later, although a firm timeline has not been set.

“Despite the ‘risk on’ mood heading into Jackson Hole, which arguably points to an accommodative enough Fed tilt to keep markets buoyed, thin trading in the U.S. bond markets this week suggests latent caution,” Hayaki Narita at Mizuho Bank said in a report.

“As overrated as Jackson Hole’s significance may be, there is no denying that the quest for policy clarity will only gain momentum,” Narita added.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.4% to 27,641.14 while the Kospi in South Korea added 0.2% to 3,133.90. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped less than 0.1% to 25,407.89.

The Shanghai Composite advanced 0.6% to 3,522.16. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 fell less than 0.1% to 7,488.30. Benchmarks in India, Malaysia and Thailand rose while those in Indonesia and Singapore slipped.