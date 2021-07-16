Stocks slightly lower as Wall Street winds down quiet week

Stocks were slightly lower in early trading Friday, despite gains from a handful of big technology companies. The market is slightly lower for the week, as investors wait to see what quarterly earnings season has in store later this month.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.2% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% while the Nasdaq composite was mostly unchanged.

Intel rose 2% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the chipmaker is in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for about $30 billion. GlobalFoundries is one of world's largest chip manufacturers, created when Intel and its rival AMD spun off their manufacturing divisions more than 10 years ago.

Moderna rose 6% after the drugmaker was added to the S&P 500 index, prompting a rush of buying from fund managers who need to keep a portfolio of stocks that replicate the index.