Stocks slip on Wall Street, pulling S&P 500 below record

The resurgence of COVID-19 with the highly contagious delta variant in spots around the world is also a key concern for Wall Street. China’s worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago escalated Wednesday with dozens more cases around the country and the sealing-off of one city.

While analysts don't expect the spike in infections to send the world back in to the lockdowns experienced a year ago, it could still stunt economic growth.

Still, worries about the delta variant, sluggish employment growth and signs the Federal Reserve is beginning to consider reducing its support for the economy amid rising inflation all point to "slowing growth later in the year, or more likely 2022,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

Investors are also still in the thick of corporate earnings season. The results have been solid so far. Roughly 75% of companies in the S&P 500 have turned in their earnings and the majority have been surprisingly good.