Stocks slip on Wall Street as worldwide rally takes a pause

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is tapping the brakes on its record-setting rally this week, as markets worldwide take a pause on Friday.

The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower in morning trading, a day after inching up to its second straight all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 240 points, or 0.8%, at 30.963, as of 10:45 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.3%.

The modest losses for global markets started early in Asia and then carried westward amid worries about resurgent coronavirus cases in China and weak economic data from Europe. In the United States, disappointing earnings reports from IBM and some other companies gave cover for investors to sell and book profits after big recent gains. The S&P 500 is still on pace to climb 1.8% this week, its third weekly gain in four.

IBM dropped 10.5% for one of the market's sharpest losses after reporting weaker revenue for the last three months of 2020 than analysts expected. The tech giant’s revenue has been mostly shrinking for years.