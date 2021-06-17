Stocks slip as investors digest Fed outlook for the economy

While the economy still needs support, the recovery is proving to be strong enough that it does not need the same emergency measures taken at the beginning of the pandemic, said Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower.

“We are going to get a taper," she said. “They need to, we do not need emergency stimulus at this point.”

The recovering economy has put upward pressure on prices, pushing costs for many raw materials and basic goods higher this year, though prices for lumber and other basic materials have started to ease up.

The jump in costs has been fueling concerns about inflation. Much of the concern is whether rising inflation will be temporary, as the Fed expects, or more long-lasting. The reality could be more mixed. The rise in commodity prices is likely tied to increases in demand as the economy recovers, but rising wages will likely be longer lasting as employers increase pay in order to attract workers, Link said.

The U.S. dollar rose against several currencies, including the euro and British pound, following the news from the Fed. Gold prices slumped 4.8% and dragged down gold producers. Newmont fell 6.9%.