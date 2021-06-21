Stocks rise solidly, led by technology companies and banks

Stocks were posting solid gains in afternoon trading Monday, following the market's steep declines the previous week.

Technology stocks were leading the broad gains. Banks and industrial companies, which were hit hard last week, were also among the biggest gainers.

The S&P 500 index was up 1.2% as of 12:39 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 495 points, or 1.5%, to 33,785 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7%.

The gains were widely shared, with every sector and more than 90% of stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 moving higher. Smaller company stocks were outpacing the broader market in a signal that investors were feeling more confident heading into the week. The Russell 2000 index rose 2%.

Stocks fell sharply last week after Federal Reserve officials indicated that they were willing to start raising interest rates in 2022 or 2023, earlier than what the Fed had forecast previously. The change of outlook comes as the U.S. economy is recovering from the pandemic, but also being impacted by inflation for the first time in more than a decade.