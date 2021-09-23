Stocks rise on Wall Street, erasing most weekly losses

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.
Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.
A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the exchange rate of South Korean won against the U.S. dollar at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.
A screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, behind trader Fred Demarco, shows the rate decision of the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist.
A screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the rate decision of the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist.
Trader Ashley Lara works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of an update from the Federal Reserve on how and when it might begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy.
Trader Robert Oswald, right, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of an update from the Federal Reserve on how and when it might begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy.
Trader Frank O'Connell works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of an update from the Federal Reserve on how and when it might begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy.
Traders confer on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of an update from the Federal Reserve on how and when it might begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy.
Toast co-Founder Jonathan Grimm, left, rings the ceremonial first-trade bell, joined by SVP for Finance Jennifer DiRico and fellow co-Founder Steve Fredette, as their IPO begins trading, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Trader George Ettinger works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of an update from the Federal Reserve on how and when it might begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a sign for Wall Street is carved in the side of a building, in New York. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, clawing back a bit more of the ground they lost at the beginning of the week.
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer
Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday and erased weekly losses for most of the major indexes.
The gains follow Wednesday’s bump higher after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.
The S&P 500 index rose 1.3% as of 11 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 486 points, or 1.4%, to 34,703 and the Nasdaq rose 1%.
Nearly every stock in the benchmark S&P 500 rose. It's now up 0.5% for the week and has recovered from a from a sharp sell-off on Monday.
Technology companies and banks led the way higher. Cloud-based software company Salesforce.com was a standout with a 5.1% gain after raising its sales forecast for the year.
Bond yields rose, which helped send bank stocks higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.38% from 1.32% late Wednesday. Citigroup rose 3.3%.
Other standouts included Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants. Its stock jumped 5.6% after delivering strong quarterly results.
Investors got some reassuring news out of China, where Evergrande, one of the country’s biggest private real estate developers, said it will make a payment due Thursday on a domestic bond. Concerns about the potential for a default jarred global markets earlier in the week.