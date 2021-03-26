Stocks rise on broad gains driven by banks, tech companies

Stocks rose in early trading on Wall Street Friday with technology companies and banks leading the way higher.

The broad gains, if they hold, could help the major indexes avoid a second weekly loss. The market has been churning because of a tug-of-war between hopes for economic growth and concerns about rising inflation stunting that growth.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.6% as of 10:03 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172 points, or 0.5%, to 32,790 and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%.

Technology stocks were the biggest gainers in the early going. The sector, which drove gains throughout pandemic, has been choppier because investors have been shifting money into stocks that are poised to benefit more from a growing economy. Cisco Systems rose 1.2% and Texas Instruments rose 1%.

Banks made strong gains after the Federal Reserve said it would lift limits on the dividends banks can pay and the share buybacks they can make. The sector is also getting a boost as bond yields rise again after a brief pause. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.1% and Bank of America rose 2.2%.