Stocks rise modestly on Wall Street a day after rout

Stocks rose modestly in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as the market regains its footing following a sharp drop a day earlier.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10:06 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138 points, or 0.4%, to 34,438 and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.

Technology stocks made solid gains in a reversal from a day prior when they led the market's slide. Much of that pressure came from rising bond yields spooking investors. The higher yields have forced investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks, particularly technology companies, because it makes their prices look expensive.

Apple rose 1.6% and chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.2%.

Bond yields eased and lifted some pressure off of investors who have been watching them rise sharply over the last week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which is used to set interest rates on many kinds of loans, fell to 1.51% from 1.53% late Tuesday.

Oil prices edged 0.3% lower and held back energy stocks.

Markets in Asia mostly fell while markets in Europe made gains.