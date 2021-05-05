Stocks rise early as GM, others report strong earnings

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were slightly higher in early trading Wednesday, recovering some of the losses the market experienced the day before. Technology shares, where much of the selling occurred on Tuesday, were among the better performers.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%.

Apple was one of the more notable gainers after falling the day before. The electronics maker was up 2%.

Investors remain focused on earnings season, which has been better than expected so far. More than half of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported their results so far this earnings season, which show profit growth of 54%, according to FactSet.

General Motors shares rose 4% after the company posted a solid quarterly profit compared to a year earlier, but also affirmed its full-year outlook despite the automaker — like much of its competition — having to contend with chip shortages that is impacting production.

Video game maker Activision and apparel company Under Armour also rose after reporting better-than-expected results.