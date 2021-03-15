Stocks rise as investors eye bond market; tech shares up

Stocks bounced back from a wobbly start Monday to notch a fifth-straight gain, as Wall Street continued to eye the bond market. Treasury yields pulled back from Friday’s sharp increase. The S&P 500 index rose 0.7% to a new high as technology and consumer discretionary shares’ gains were offset by falling banks and energy stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5%. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.1%. Investors focused on the U.S. and global economic recovery from the pandemic. Bond yields ticked mildly lower on Monday, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note falling to 1.61% from 1.62% on Friday.

Stocks shook off an early stumble and were headed higher in afternoon trading Monday, continuing last week's record-setting run.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% after having been down 0.5% in the early going. Technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending helped lift the market, outweighing a pullback in financial, energy and other sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89 points, or 0.3%, to 32,864 as of 2:29 p.m. Eastern time, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.6% and the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies inched up 0.1%. The S&P 500, Dow and Russell 2000 each set all-time highs on Friday.