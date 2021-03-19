Stocks rise as bond yields edge lower; bank stocks fall

On Friday the Fed announced it would end some of the emergency measures put in place during the pandemic. It will restore some of the capital requirements for big banks that were suspended in the early months of the pandemic, in order to give banks flexibility. The banking industry had hoped those measures would be extended.

The announcement briefly raised concerns about more bond selling, but those fears have been tempered, said Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at Stifel.

“Overall, the very near term concerns are going back to some of the bigger picture questions,” he said. “How high can yields go and what does that mean for stock valuations.”

Big bank stocks were particularly hurt, since the Fed's measures mostly apply to the nation's largest banks. Citigroup fell 0.5%, while Bank of America fell 1% and JPMorgan Chase slipped 2.6%.

Shares of transportation company FedEx leaped 6.4% in early trading after the company reported earnings well above analysts' estimates.

Shares of Nike fell by 4% after the athletic apparel company said pandemic-caused congestion at ports caused sales to slow in the last quarter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.