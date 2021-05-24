Stocks rise after two weeks of losses; Bitcoin up 16%

There's only a handful of economic reports this week, including monthly home sales. On Friday, investors will get another reading on inflation in the form of the Commerce Department's personal consumption and expenditures index. "Core PCE," as it is known, is the preferred way Federal Reserve policymakers choose to measure inflation in the U.S. instead of the more widely known consumer price index that's reported earlier in the month.

Economists surveyed by FactSet expect Core PCE to be up 3% from a year ago, which would be above the Federal Reserve's targeted level for inflation.

“We all expect inflation to be going up because of year-over-year comparisons," Detrick said. “The number will be higher, but the question is will it be hotter than expected.”

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.61% from 1.63% Friday.

Digital currencies like Bitcoin were volatile once again after plummeting over the last two weeks. Bitcoin climbed 16.3% to around $38,033, according to Coindesk. It was worth nearly $65,000 a month ago.

Virgin Galactic jumped 24.5% after the company made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle over the weekend.

