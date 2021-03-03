Stocks rise after Fed seeks to calm markets about rate hikes

Treasury yields have risen above 1.50% recently with expectations for economic growth and inflation, up from about 0.9% at the beginning of the year. Such a rise makes borrowing more expensive for homebuyers, companies taking out loans and virtually everyone else. That can slow economic growth.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard sought to calm financial markets by emphasizing that the Fed, while generally optimistic about the economy, is still far from raising interest rates or reducing its $120 billion a month in asset purchases.

“We’ve got some distance to go to meet our goals,” of higher inflation and lower unemployment, Brainard said.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Thursday, and at the end of the week will be the government’s jobs report, which is typically the highlight economic report of every month. It also includes numbers for how much wages are rising across the economy, a key component of inflation.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.7% to 29,792.81. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.5% to 29,559.10, while the Kospi in Seoul picked up 1.3% to 3,082.99. The Shanghai Composite index advanced 2% to 3,576.90.