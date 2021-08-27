Stocks return to records on Wall Street following Fed speech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are returning to records on Wall Street Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it's still likely a ways away from raising interest rates, even if it does begin dialing back its support for the economy later this year.

The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher at 4,502 in midday trading and back above its all-time high of 4,496.19 set on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 222 points, or 0.6%, at 35,435, as of 11:23 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1% higher.

Stocks have set record after record this year thanks in large part to the Federal Reserve’s massive efforts to prop up the economy and financial markets. But the market's moves have become more tentative as the beginning of the end of the Fed’s assistance comes into sight, now that the unemployment rate has dropped and inflation has picked up.

In a speech that investors have had circled for weeks, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the economy has already met one big milestone the central bank had set to slow the $120 billion in bond purchases it's making each month to boost the economy. That could mean a paring back of purchases by the end of the year.