Stocks rally to records after grim jobs data uncercuts rates

Many analysts said they don't want to put too much emphasis on just one month of discouraging data. They still expect the economy to strengthen mightily as coronavirus vaccinations roll out. The weak jobs number also bolsters the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low in hopes of boosting the jobs market.

Low rates have been a huge reason for the stock market's surge to records from its pandemic low in March 2020. One of the market's biggest fears in recent months has been that a supercharged economy could lead to higher, lasting inflation and force the Federal Reserve to pull back on its measures. The central bank has been holding short-term rates at a record low and buying $120 billion in bonds every month.

After Friday morning's jobs report, investors pared back bets that the Federal Reserve will raise rates soon. Now they see just a 7% chance of an increase in the federal funds rate by the end of the year, down from the 15% probability they were seeing a month ago, according to CME Group.

Stocks that have benefited most from low rates, including high-growth tech companies, helped lead the market on Friday. Microsoft rose 1.7%, and Nvidia jumped 2.3% as the tech sector alone accounted for more than 30% of the S&P 500's afternoon gain.