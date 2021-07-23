Stocks push higher on Wall Street, on track for weekly gain

Stocks rose in early trading on Wall Street Friday and put the major indexes on track for a strong finish in a week that opened with a stumble.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.4% as of 10:02 a.m. Eastern time and is hovering around the record high it set earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 122 points, or 0.4%, to 34.946 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.

The major indexes are all on track to close the week higher, essentially brushing off a sharp sell-off on Monday that trimmed 1.6% from the benchmark S&P 500.

Banks led the broad gains as bond yields rose, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.28% from 1.26% late Thursday. The benchmark yield has recovered from its low yields earlier in the week, but is still trading at relatively low levels given that the economy is in a recovery.

Communication, technology and health care companies also made solid gains. Energy companies lagged the broader market as crude oil prices edged lower.