Stocks pause their seesaw ride on Wall Street as yields ease

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday, taking a pause from their sharp seesaw ride triggered by a swift rise in interest rates the last few weeks.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower after flipping between small gains and losses in the first half hour of trading. A day earlier, it surged to its best performance since June, nearly erasing its entire loss from the week before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 49 points, or 0.1%, at 31,575, as of 10 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% lower.

For weeks, the market’s focus has been fixed on the bond market, where ultralow interest provided one of the main reasons for the stock market’s run to records despite the pain caused by the pandemic.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury eased a bit more Tuesday morning, down to 1.43% from 1.44% late Monday. It’s a reprieve following weeks of relentless rising. The 10-year yield had crossed above 1.50% last week, up from roughly 0.90% at the start of the year, and the zoom higher raised worries that more increases would destabilize the market.