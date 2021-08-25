Stocks open mixed on Wall Street; S&P 500 still near record

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as big tech companies gain while health care and other sectors fall. The S&P 500 was little changed in the early going Wednesday, a day after setting its 50th record high for the year. The gains for tech helped push the Nasdaq composite up 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was slightly lower. TurboTax maker Intuit rose 2.6% after posting strong results for its most recent quarter. Overseas markets were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose slightly to 1.30% and crude oil prices edged higher.

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus.

London and Frankfurt advanced in early trading while Tokyo, Hong Kong and Paris declined.

Wall Street futures edged higher after the S&P 500 index set its second record in two weeks on Tuesday.

Investors are betting on an “absence of aggressive taper signals” when Fed officials speak Friday at their annual Jackson Hole meeting, Mizuho Bank’s Venkateswaran Lavanya said in a report.