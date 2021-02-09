Stocks open lower on Wall Street, pulling below record highs

Banks and energy companies are helping to lead stocks mostly lower in early trading on Wall Street, a day after major indexes set their latest record highs. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% in the early going Tuesday. The benchmark index is coming off of six straight days of gains. Several companies were making big moves after reporting their latest quarterly results. Hanesbrands soared almost 20% after reporting earnings that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting. Investors are keeping a close eye on talks in Washington to deliver more aid to the economy. Crude oil prices fell.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday after another record-setting rally on Wall Street.

London and Frankfurt opened lower, while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced.

U.S. futures were lower a day after Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed up 0.7%. Investors were encouraged by company earnings, news that a surge in coronavirus cases is easing, progress in distributing vaccines and the possibility of U.S. government stimulus.

Despite concern prices might be rising too fast, “the momentum behind this reflation trade remains a force to reckon with,” said Jingyi Pan of IG in a report.