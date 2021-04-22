Stocks open lower on Wall Street, led by banks and tech

Stocks are slightly lower Thursday, pulled down by banks and technology companies. Investors continue to focus on individual companies as the quarterly earnings reporting season rolls on.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq was down 0.4%. The S&P 500 closed higher Wednesday, ending a two-day slide, but it's still down for the week.

Investors got another dose of company earnings on Thursday. AT&T rose 4% after reporting results that beat expectations, helped by higher wireless phone charges as well as the success of its streaming service HBOMax.

Whirlpool and Equifax also rose after reporting strong results. Union Pacific fell after the railroad operator reported a 9% drop in profit.