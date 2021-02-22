 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stocks open lower on Wall Street; Boeing weighs on the Dow
0 comments
AP

Stocks open lower on Wall Street; Boeing weighs on the Dow

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Stocks fell in early trading on Monday, adding to the declines that started last week as investors continue to be concerned about rising interest rates and the potential for inflation down the road.

The S&P 500 was down 0.7% as of 10:25 a.m. Eastern, pulled down technology and health care companies which have done well over the past year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.4%.

Boeing fell 0.5% announcing it would ground its 777 fleet after a Pratt & Whitney engine exploded on a United Airlines flight on a Boeing 777 over the weekend, sending debris hurdling to the ground and requiring an emergency landing by the pilots. No one was injured. Raytheon, the defense contractor that owns Pratt & Whitney, fell 1.3%.

Investors remain focused on the future of global economies badly hit by COVID-19 and the potential for more stimulus to fix them.

The U.S. House of Representatives is likely to vote on Biden’s proposed stimulus package by the end of the week. It would include $1,400 checks to most Americans, additional payments for children, and billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments as well as additional aid to businesses impacted by the pandemic.

But the large amount of stimulus being pumped into the economy has given some investors pause as worries of inflation have reentered the market after being nonexistent for more than a decade. Yields on U.S. Treasury bonds and notes have risen in the last several weeks as investors have predicted more inflation would come with the economic recovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New technology could help speed up surgical recoveries

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We're likely to die sooner than anytime since WWII, data show
National

We're likely to die sooner than anytime since WWII, data show

  • Updated

Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during 2020 as coronavirus claimed more American lives than the greatest war. Blacks and Hispanics suffered the worst death rates, researchers say, but also people with cancer, heart disease and other conditions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News