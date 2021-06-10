Stocks open higher; bond yields rise after inflation jumps

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Thursday, nudging the S&P 500 back into the green for the week. The benchmark index was up 0.6% in the early going, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.4%. Treasury yields rose after the government reported that consumer prices jumped 5% in May over a year ago, the biggest 12-month spike since 2008. That was more than economists had expected. As the economy emerges from its pandemic-induced recession, investors are trying to determine whether inflationary pressures will be transitory or longer-lasting. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.51%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

