Stocks stall, S&P 500 still on track for a 3rd weekly gain

Stocks stalled in afternoon trading Friday, though the S&P 500 is still on pace for its third weekly gain in a row.

A day after inching to an all-time high, the S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 2:14 p.m. Eastern, after spending much of the day in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35 points, or 0.1%, to 34,430 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. With the exception of the Dow, the indexes are on pace to close the week higher.

Investors bid up shares in smaller company stocks, which pushed the Russell 2000 index 0.8% higher. The Russell is up 17.9% this year, outgaining the benchmark S&P 500's advance of 12.9%.

Technology and financial companies made some of the broadest gains. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 2.7% and Charles Schwab rose 1.3%. The gains were offset by a broad slide for health care stocks, with several companies giving investors disappointing development updates.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals dropped 10.3% after telling investors it will end development of a potential treatment for a genetic condition that targets the liver. Incyte fell 5.6% as its potential eczema cream ruxolitinib faces a delayed regulatory review. The two stocks topped the list of decliners in the S&P 500.