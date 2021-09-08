Stocks move lower as investors wait for Federal Reserve

Stocks fell in morning trading Wednesday as investors remain on the sidelines until they get more guidance from the Federal Reserve as well as the direction of the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.3% as of 11:22 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell, 62 points or 0.2%, to 35,037 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.8%. Most of the market was moving lower, with exception of lower-risk sectors like makers of consumer staples and utilities.

Technology stocks were the biggest drag on the broader market. Apple fell 1.3% and chipmaker Nvidia fell 2.5%.

Shares of cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase fell 4.1% after the company disclosed it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission over its plans to offer its cryptocurrency holders a chance to earn interest on their assets if they lent them out.

The market continues to remain in a narrow range of gains and losses for the past couple of weeks, as investors look for any sort of understanding of where the U.S. economy is headed with the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus.