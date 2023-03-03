NEW YORK — Stocks rallied Friday to send Wall Street to its best day in six weeks.

The S&P 500 rose 1.6% to cap its first winning week in the last four as relaxing yields in the bond market took some pressure off Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 387 points, or 1.2%, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 2%.

The central guidepost moving markets recently has been where inflation is heading and what the Federal Reserve will do about it.

"I'd love to talk about other things, but the only things that matter are the Fed and trajectory of inflation," said Amanda Agati, chief investment officer of PNC Asset Management.

Early in the year, Wall Street rallied on hopes that cooling inflation would get the Fed to take it easier on its hikes to interest rates. Such increases can drive down inflation by slowing the economy, but they also raise the risk of a recession later on and hurt prices for investments.

Last month, momentum swung and stocks fell after reports on the economy came in hotter than expected. They included data on the jobs market, consumer spending and inflation itself at multiple levels.

The strong data raised concerns about continued upward pressure on inflation. That forced Wall Street to abandon hopes for rate cuts this year and raise its expectations for how high rates would go.

On Friday, more data showed up to show the economy is in better shape than thought: Growth for services industries last month was a touch stronger than economists expected. That's a good sign for the economy and helps calms worries about an imminent recession, particularly when manufacturing has been struggling. But it also could add pressure on inflation.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell back to 3.96% from 4.06% late Thursday. It's a respite from its shot higher over the last month as expectations rose for a firmer Fed.

The next move by the Fed on interest rates is scheduled for later this month. Before then, reports on the strength of the job market and on inflation will likely have big impacts on the market and expectations for what the Fed will do.

Last month, it dialed down the size of its rate increases and highlighted progress being made in the battle to get inflation lower. It also earlier suggested just two more increases to rates may be on the way. But the strong reports since then have raised worries that the Fed could not only hike at least three more times but also could dial back up the size of the increases.

Costco Wholesale on Friday reported stronger profit for its latest quarter than expected, but its revenue fell short of forecasts. Its stock fell 2.1%.

Shares of Silvergate Capital, a bank for crypto companies, swung sharply a day after more than halving. Crypto companies have been cutting off business with the bank, which warned this week that it won't be able to file its annual report with regulators in time and that it could be "less than well-capitalized." After swinging from losses to gains, it ended the day 0.9% higher.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 64.29 points to 4,045.64. The Dow gained 387.40 to 33,390.97, and the Nasdaq jumped 226.02 to 11,689.01.