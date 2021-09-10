Stocks inch higher but are still on track for weekly losses

Stocks were inching higher Friday morning but not enough erase the market’s losses in this holiday-shortened week. Technology companies were among the biggest gainers.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern, but it's still down 0.9% for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.3%.

Stocks have traded in a narrow range for several weeks as most investors are sitting on the sidelines waiting to get a fuller understanding of where the economy is headed and how the pandemic is impacting corporations.

Investors got a negative piece of inflation data on Friday. Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 8.3% last month from August 2020, the biggest annual gain since the Labor Department started calculating the 12-month number in 2010.

The Federal Reserve's policymakers have repeatedly said they believe inflation this year would be temporary and is a result of the economy recovering from the pandemic. However persistently high inflation could force the Fed's hand to start pulling back on its bond-buying program and low interest rate policy sooner than anticipated.