Stocks higher on Wall Street a day after broad decline

A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Asian shares fell Tuesday as worries grow that a faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus could upend the global economic recovery.
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Asian shares fell Tuesday as worries grow that a faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus could upend the global economic recovery.
A man sits next to a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Asian shares fell Tuesday as worries grow that a faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus could upend the global economic recovery.
A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Monday, July 19, 2021. The S&P 500 lost 1.6% Monday and the DJIA gave up 725 points, or 2.1%.
The Fearless Girl statue faces the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Trader Ashley Lara works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
Trader Paul Slimkowski works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
Specialist Michael Gagliano works at his post on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
Trader Michael Bercovici works the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
Traders Sal Suarino, left, and Frank O'Connell work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
Edward McCarthy, center, works with fellow traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
Trader George Ettinger works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
Traders Ben Tuchman, left, and Neil Catania work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
Trader Michael Urkonis works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer
Stocks were higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout from the day before brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
The S&P 500 index was up 1.4% as of 11:43 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 525 points, or 1.6%, to 34,488 and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.3%. On Monday the S&P 500 fell 1.6%, its biggest single-day drop since May.
The spread of the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has become a worry spot for investors and policymakers. While tens of millions of Americans have gotten vaccinated, there remains a significant percentage of Americans who are either reluctant or outright hostile to the idea of vaccinated.
Los Angeles Country last weekend reinstituted an indoor mask mandate as the region's infection rate was climbing quickly yet again. Other parts of the country, like Southern Missouri, are flooded with COVID cases that are straining hospitals once again.
Bond yields fell sharply on Monday on fears that the strong economic recovery from the pandemic could be put at risk from additional lockdowns or coronavirus cases. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.21% from 1.18% the day before. Barely a week ago, the 10-year note was trading at a yield of 1.33%.