Stocks have a solid start on Wall Street, led by technology

The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.6% to 2,958.12 while Australia's S&P-ASX 200 slid 0.8% to 6,714.10.

India's Sensex rose 0.5% to 51,272.76. New Zealand and Indonesia rose while Singapore retreated.

On Wall Street, big tech stocks that fueled last year's rebound after the coronavirus outbreak upended the global economy have been shedding gains since the Nasdaq peak on Feb. 12.

Apple was down 14% through the end of last week.

Financial sector stocks, which had benefited from the rise in bond yields, were the biggest decliners Tuesday. Bank of America fell 2.2%, while American Express slid 3.4%. Banks and credit card issuers tend to do well when interest rates are rising because they can charge higher rates.

Bond yields, or the difference between the current market price and the payout at maturity, have been widening due to rising expectations for growth and the inflation that could follow. Inflation erodes the value of that future bond payout, encouraging investors to shift to stocks.

The fall in bond prices drew investors who didn't want to pay high prices for stocks, especially tech stocks that looked most expensive.