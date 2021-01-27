Stocks fall sharply on Wall Street, led lower by tech stocks

Stocks were broadly lower in early trading on Wall Street on Wednesday, as investors focus on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and the outlook for the economy as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

The S&P 500 was down 1.5% in early trading, dragged lower by technology stocks like Amazon and Facebook as well as materials and energy stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.5% as well, while the Nasdaq composite was down 1.1%.

Investors are waiting to hear from the Federal Reserve at around 2 p.m. Eastern Time today. The Fed is expected to keep its extremely supportive policy stance unchanged given the slow progress in vanquishing the pandemic, analysts said.

Along with the Fed, this is the busiest week so far of quarterly earnings reporting season for U.S. companies. Apple and Facebook will report their quarterly results after Wednesday's closing bell.

More than 100 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to tell investors this week how they fared during the last three months of 2020. As a whole, analysts expect S&P 500 companies to say their fourth-quarter profit fell 5% from a year earlier. That’s a milder drop than the 9.4% they were forecasting earlier this month, according to FactSet.