Stocks fall, pulled down by IT and energy; bond yields rise

Stocks were mostly lower early Thursday, as another tick up in bond yields once again pulled down shares of technology companies as well as the energy sector.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.8% as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6%.

The market touched new highs a day earlier after the Fed said U.S. economic growth should rebound to 6.5% this year — the strongest since the 1980s — and inflation will climb above 2% for the first time in years.

Bond yields ticked higher again, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rising to 1.75%, remaining at levels not seen since January 2020.

Big technology stocks continued to be volatile and move mostly downward, as the tick up in bond yields has made expensive technology stocks less attractive. Apple shares fell 2%, Tesla was down 2.5%, and Microsoft fell 1.5%.

Investors have worried that if inflation picks up, central banks might respond by raising interest rates, which would cool economic growth. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments at a news conference appeared to reassure them. Fed officials have said they would let the U.S. economy “run hot” to make sure a recovery is gaining traction.