Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed view on US economy

Stocks are mostly lower Wednesday as another surge in bond yields caused big declines in technology stocks and the broader market. Investors are cautiously awaiting remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is expected to speak later in the day on inflation and what the central bank may do to combat it.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.4% as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%, helped by bank stocks, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 1%.

Bond yields moved upward again, after being relatively stable for more than a week. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was at 1.67% from 1.62% the day before. It's now at its highest level since January 2020.

Investors are betting big that the economic malaise will dissipate as spring arrives and more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The $1,400 stimulus checks the Biden administration began sending to individuals last weekend is also helping. But faster economic activity could also translate into some degree of inflation.