Stocks slip on Wall Street, pulling S&P 500 below record

Stocks fell on Wall Street Monday in a sluggish start to the week as investors await the latest take from the Federal Reserve on inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 214 points, or 0.6%, to 34,265 and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

The benchmark S&P 500 is sitting just below its latest record high set on Friday. It is also coming off its third weekly gain in a row. Trading has been choppy as investors gauge the economic recovery and rising inflation's impact on its trajectory and the Fed's next move.

Banks, health care and industrial companies had some of the broadest losses. Big technology stocks helped offset some of the slide. Apple rose 1.9% and Adobe rose 3.6%.

Energy companies held up better than most of the market as crude oil prices edged higher. Marathon Oil rose 1.6%.

The Fed is meeting this week and will release a statement on Wednesday. Investors have been worried that the Fed could ease up on bond purchases and other stimulus measures as the economy recovers. No policy changes are expected immediately, but comments on a shift in policy could jostle an already skittish market.