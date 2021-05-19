Stocks fall for a 3rd day; Bitcoin sinks after a wild ride

The Federal Reserve expects that rising inflation will be temporary and related to the recovering economy, but investors are still uncertain and have been more cautious.

“That’s one of the things people are struggling with,” said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist with TD Ameritrade. “They go to get gas and get in line at a grocery store and they see higher prices; there's this mixed message for the average investor.”

The fear is that the Federal Reserve will have to dial back its extensive support if inflation persists. That includes record-low interest rates and the monthly purchase of $120 billion in bonds meant to goose the job market and economy. For all the worries about inflation, however, many professional investors are echoing the Federal Reserve in saying that they expect rising prices to be “transitory.”

Higher interest rates drag on most of the stock market, but they are particularly painful for stocks, especially technology shares, considered the most expensive and those bid up for profits expected far into the future.

Treasury yields were mostly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.68% from 1.64% late Tuesday.

Target gained 5.5% after reporting strong results as consumers, some flush with U.S. stimulus payments, were eager to spend as the pandemic eases.

