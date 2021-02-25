Stocks fall as yields continue to climb; GameStop surges

Stocks were mostly lower in the early going Thursday as the recent theme of the market — rising bond yields and falling prices of technology companies — continued to weigh on trading.

Shares of companies embraced by online retail investors earlier this year were sharply higher, including GameStop, which surged 50%.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.2% as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also dropped 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.3%.

Once again it was the bond market that was driving the stock market's direction and investors' moods. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 1.48%, a level not seen in more than a year and far above the 0.92% level it was trading at only two months ago. That indicated investors were moving money out of bonds, a sign they higher inflation and economic growth.

Global stock markets have soared over the past six months on optimism about coronavirus vaccines and central bank promises of abundant credit to support struggling economies. Those sentiments have faltered due to warnings the rally might be too early and that inflation might rise.