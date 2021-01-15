Stocks fall as economy's pain deepens, head for weekly loss

Falling bank stocks were some of the heaviest weights on the market, even though several of the industry's biggest names reported stronger profits for the end of 2020 than analysts expected. JPMorgan Chase fell 2.4%, for example, while Wells Fargo slumped 8%.

Bank stocks had run up in prior weeks on expectations that a stronger economy later this year and higher interest rates would mean bigger profits from making loans.

Like banks, stocks of smaller companies were also falling more than the rest of the market in a mirror image of recent weeks. Smaller companies are seen as benefiting more from a healthier economy and stimulus from Washington than their bigger rivals, in part because they tend to have smaller financial cushions.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks was down 1.8%, though it remains solidly higher for 2021 when the S&P 500's gain is close to vanishing.

A big question for investors is what big stimulus for the economy from Washington would mean for interest rates.