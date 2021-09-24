Stocks end mixed on Wall Street, S&P 500 manages weekly gain

Markets have had a rough September and investors could be in for more choppiness as they work through a mix of concerns, including COVID-19 and its lingering impact on the economy, along with a slow recovery for the employment market.

Traders did receive some clarity from the Federal Reserve this week. After its two-day policy meeting concluded Wednesday, the central bank said it will likely begin tapering the pace of its monthly bond purchases soon, but not before November, if the economy keeps improving. The Fed and other central banks have been buying bonds throughout the pandemic to help keep long-term interest rates low.

Bond yields have been headed higher the last couple of days following the Fed's announcement. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.46% Friday from 1.41% the day before. The yield, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, was at 1.31% late Monday.

“It could simply be that we had yields come down Monday and Tuesday in a flight to safety that is now being unwound,” Stovall said. "At the same time, bond investors have been given the clue, if you will, by the Fed, that tapering is right around the corner.”