Stocks end mixed, ending a 6-day winning streak for S&P 500

The S&P 500 was nearly evenly split between gainers and losers, with communications companies rising the most. A mix of companies that deal with consumer services and products were the biggest drag on the broader market.

Several companies were making big moves after reporting their latest quarterly results. Hanesbrands soared 24.1% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting earnings that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.

Mobile games developer Glu Mobile vaulted 34.9% after it agreed to be acquired by Electronic Arts in a deal valued at $2.1 billion. Shares in Electronic Arts, maker of “Medal of Honor” and other video games, rose 2.6%.

Stocks have been moving steadily higher for several days as Wall Street becomes more optimistic that the worst parts of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic might be in the rearview mirror. Vaccine rollouts continue both in the U.S. and globally, with the U.S. administrating hundreds of thousands of doses per day at this point.

“The vaccinations have outpaced the virus and that becomes part of what’s playing into the optimism in the market,” said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. “It makes for an environment where it’s getting back to some sense of normality.”