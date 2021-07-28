Stocks end mixed after Fed notes progress on the economy

“The market really was not expecting any surprises, and what it ended up getting, as anticipated, was that the Fed would say that the economy continues to recover, but not strongly enough to alter current monetary policy,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.82 points to 4,400.64. The benchmark index remains within 0.5% of the all-time high it set on Monday. The Dow lost 127.59 points to 34,930.93, while the Nasdaq rose 102.01 points to 14,762.58.

Small-company stocks fared better than the broader market, driving the Russell 2000 index to a gain of 33.12 points, or 1.5%, to 2,224.95. The index had been down 0.1% before the Fed's afternoon announcement.

“Maybe the worry was that the Fed would sound more hawkish and raise rates, which would have more of an adverse impact on small-caps, which have to borrow more than large-caps,” Stovall said.

The Fed has kept its benchmark short-term rate pegged at nearly zero since March 2020, when the pandemic tore through the economy. The central bank has also been buying $120 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds each month in a bid to spur more borrowing and spending.