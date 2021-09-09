Stocks end lower on Wall Street, extending weekly losses

GameStop fell 1.3% after the video game retailer reported a worse-than-expected loss for the quarter. The company has been at the center of a battle between a group of online investors and Wall Street hedge funds since late last year, causing the stock to be extremely volatile.

Lululemon rose 11.1% after the athletic apparel seller's quarterly results came in well above analysts' expectations.

Investors continue to monitor the progress of the economy and what the Federal Reserve plans to do as the economy continues to recover. The Federal Reserve's latest survey of the nation’s business conditions, dubbed the “Beige Book,” said Wednesday that U.S. economic activity “downshifted” in July and August.

The Fed said the slowdown was largely attributable to a pullback in dining out, travel and tourism in most parts of the country, reflecting concerns about the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

“The economy seems to be slowing down a little bit and it's hard to know how much is temporary because of the delta variant and how much is the new normal,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.