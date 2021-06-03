Stocks end lower on Wall Street; AMC sinks after stock sale

The S&P 500 index fell 0.2% as of 2:14 p.m. eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,613 and the Nasdaq shed 0.8%.

The benchmark S&P 500 was roughly split between gainers and losers, and the slide has erased its gains for the week. Technology companies, whose pricey stock values make them more sensitive to inflation fears, were the biggest weight on the market. Microsoft fell 0.9% and Intel slipped 2%.

A variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending and communications companies also had some of the biggest declines. Banks and energy companies rose.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.62% from 1.59% late Wednesday.

Rising inflation is expected as the economy recovers from the pandemic's impact, but the key question for many on Wall Street is whether it will be temporary or more permanent.

“The main concern in the markets, rightfully so, is inflation,” said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer for Cornerstone Wealth. “Data points are beginning to confirm the view that inflation is likely to be more sticky.”