Stocks end higher on Wall Street, breaking a 3-day slump

Technology companies led broad gains for stocks on Wall Street Thursday, ending a three-day losing streak for major U.S. indexes.

Investors were encouraged by the latest jobs data that showed fewer Americans filing for unemployment benefits, another sign that the economic recovery is underway.

The S&P 500 gained 1.1%. The benchmark index is still on track for its second straight weekly loss.

Technology and communications stocks accounted for much of the market rally. Apple rose 2.1% and Google’s parent, Alphabet, rose 1.6%. Nearly every sector in the S&P 500 made gains, though a drop in oil prices dragged energy sector stocks lower. The sector remains the biggest gainer so far this year with a 36% gain.

Investors continue to be focused on the potential for inflation down the road. Prices for everything from gasoline to lumber have been rising sharply this year as the economy reheats after the pandemic, and investors have been worried that high inflation may cause the Federal Reserve to pull back on its stimulus efforts.