Stocks end a wobbly day with mixed results; yields rise

Stocks ended a wobbly day on Wall Street with mixed results Friday. The S&P 500 closed slightly lower to mark its first losing week in the last three. Declines for several Big Tech stocks including Facebook and Amazon helped pull the index down 0.2%, even as other indexes rose. Small-company stocks did far better than the rest of the market, as they have since the beginning of the year. Those companies would benefit the most from a pickup in the economy. In another sign that investors were anticipating growth and potentially higher inflation, Treasury yields continued to march higher.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

The major U.S. stock indexes edged mostly higher in late-afternoon trading Friday, on track to recover some ground after three straight days of losses.

The S&P 500 was flat as of 3:43 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index wavered between small gains and losses for much of the day and was headed for its first weekly loss in three weeks. Gains in financial and industrial stocks outweighed losses in health care, communication services and other sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq added 0.1%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks was up 2%, a sign that investors were anticipating more economic growth.