Stocks edge higher, erasing weekly loss for the S&P 500

Stocks edged higher Thursday, bringing the S&P 500 index out of the red for the week. Health care and technology companies were among the biggest gainers.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 11:10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 79 points, or 0.2%, to 34,5260, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. Bond yields were steady.

Stock prices rose, though they lost some momentum by midmorning, after the Labor Department said consumer prices jumped 5% in May, the biggest year-over-year increase since 2008. The figure was higher than the 4.6% rise that economists had expected,

While investors have been concerned about inflation for weeks, the May report seemed to reinforce the growing consensus that any increase in inflation will be temporary. A significant portion of the rise in consumer prices was tied to the sale of used cars, for example, which is largely attributed to the fact that many rental car companies are buying vehicles to beef up their fleets as people return to traveling.