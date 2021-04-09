Stocks edge higher as bond yields, bank stocks rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were slightly higher in afternoon trading Friday, as a rise in bond yields helped lift the shares of banks.

Stocks have edged higher most of the week as investors weigh concerns about the virus tripping up a steady economic recovery against progress in vaccinations and business re-openings.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.2%, on track for its third straight weekly gain after reaching new record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82 points, or 0.3%, to 33,586 as of 1:08 p.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 0.1%.

Bank stocks were among the better performers as a rise in bond yields translates into higher interest banks can charge to customers to borrow. Wells Fargo was up 1.4% and JPMorgan Chase was up 0.4%.

Technology stocks were also gaining ground and helping to pull the market higher. Apple rose 1.4% and Microsoft rose 0.5%.

Stocks have benefited this week as bond yields, which had been steadily ticking higher, retreated from highs hit earlier in the month.

Yields resumed their rise on Friday. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other loans, rose to 1.65% from 1.63% late Thursday. It had been as high as 1.75% on Monday.