Stocks drift on Wall Street; Treasury yields keep rallying

Low interest rates and almost nonexistent inflation have been encouraging investors to keep piling into stocks, even though their prices are rising faster than their profits. But longer-term interest rates have begun to pull higher with expectations for more borrowing by the U.S. government, economic growth and possibly inflation in the future. The yield on the 10-year Treasury has climbed to 1.16%, for example. That’s up from 1.12% late Monday and from less than 0.90% at the start of the year.

Besides driving investors away from pricey stocks, higher interest rates can also make borrowing more expensive and hit the housing and other industries particularly hard. That could mean additional pressure on the Federal Reserve, which has been trying to keep interest rates low to jolt the economy out of its pandemic-caused weakness.

The Fed has held short-term interest rates at a record low of nearly zero and bought all kinds of bonds in its drive to help the economy. Its next policy meeting on interest rates is in two weeks.