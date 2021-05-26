Stocks close modestly higher after choppy day on Wall Street

The S&P 500 hit an all-time high on May 7th, but then fell for two straight weeks heading into this week. The index is on track for a gain this week of about 1%.

Investors bid up shares in several retailers that delivered strong quarterly report cards. Dick’s Sporting Goods jumped 16.9% after reporting a surge in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters rose 10% and Abercrombie & Fitch climbed 7.8% on similarly strong financial results.

Retailers, hotels and cruise lines are poised for growth as more people get back to some semblance of normal with vaccinations increasing and the pandemic seemingly receding.

The next key economic update is set for Thursday, when the Commerce Department releases its latest GDP report for the first quarter. Economists are expecting a huge rebound in 2021 and results from the beginning of the year will give Wall Street a clearer picture moving forward.

The growing economy has also raised inflation concerns, though analysts expect that much of the increase will be tied to economic growth and will be digestible. Concern centers around stronger inflation prompting governments and central banks to roll back economic stimulus and change course on interest rates. Federal Reserve officials have said that they see no need yet to change course.